Deepak Fertilisers declares dividend, Q4 net profit slides 9 percent

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 17, 2023 5:17:40 PM IST (Published)

Total revenue was up 39 percent in the fourth quarter. Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 595.65, down by Rs 2.65, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Wednesday, May 17, reported a 9 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 254.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore, Deepak Fertilisers said in a regulatory filing
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,795.5 crore during the period under review, up 39 percent against Rs 2,012.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
X