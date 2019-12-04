Earnings
Debt-ridden IL&FS posts Rs 22,527 crore net loss for FY19
Updated : December 04, 2019 10:34 PM IST
The scam-ridden infra lending major reported revenue of Rs 824 crore, massively down from Rs 1,734 crore in the previous year.
As of end-March 2019, total assets stood at Rs 4,148 crore, a pale shadow of Rs 23,868 crore year-ago, a company statement said.
As of October 8, 2018, the group has an external fund based debt of Rs 94,216 crore and an additional non-fund based debt of Rs 5,139 crore.
