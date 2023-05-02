DCM Shriram Q4 profit plummets over 50% to Rs 187 crore; margin falls to 12.2%

2 Min(s) Read
The stock of DCM Shriram settled at Rs 819.35 apiece, up nearly 0.25 percent, when the market closed today, May 2, 2023. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down nearly 9 percent to date.
Chemicals company DCM Shriram, on Tuesday, announced its quarter-ending March (Q4 FY23) results.
The New Delhi-headquartered company’s profit dropped a whopping 53 percent to Rs 186.7 crore against Rs 401 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the revenue fell by just 1 percent to Rs 2,948.7 crore against Rs 2,873.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company also saw a decline of over 45 percent in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which came in at Rs 346.3 crore as opposed to Rs 634.6 crore in the same quarter last year.