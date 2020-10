Media group DB Corp on Wednesday reported a 62.26 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 28.52 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020, on account of lower revenue from operations. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 75.57 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review was down 34.82 percent at Rs 346.36 crore as against Rs 531.39 crore in second quarter of 2019-20, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing. The company publishes newspapers such as Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar.