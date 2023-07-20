DB Corp's Girish Agarwaal expects margin to surge beyond 24% in the future

Girish Agarwaal, the Promoter Director of DB Corp, expressed a positive outlook for the company's future, anticipating a potential improvement in the current 24 percent margin.

DB Corp, one of India's leading media companies, has been witnessing substantial growth in its advertising revenue while benefiting from falling newsprint prices. Girish Agarwaal, Promoter Director of DB Corp expressed optimism about the future prospects of the company, stating that the margin would likely improve from its current level of 24 percent.

Agarwaal said, “Today, we are at 24 percent margin and the way things are looking at in terms of again, coming back to the same two point which is advertising growing going up for the Indian language newspapers and the costs coming down. So I am pretty sure you can make it out that this margin is going to improve rather going forward.”

The company's margin improvement can be attributed to two key factors: the robust growth in ad revenue and the decline in newsprint prices.

Agarwaal emphasised that the driving force behind the margin expansion is the success of Indian language newspapers, particularly Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi, which have been performing exceptionally well on the ground and attracting advertisers.

Furthermore, the reduction in newsprint costs has played a pivotal role in augmenting the company's profitability. Agarwaal highlighted, “The biggest cost for us is the newsprint. So fortunately, the newsprint cost also from last five quarters, if I see from 62,000, going down to 61,000, then to 60,000 and this quarter 56,000. The good news is that in the next two, or three more quarters, this is going to further go down. So I think these two things are making up the entire profit what you see.”

In terms of expansion plans, DB Corp intends to increase the number of printed copies distributed. Agarwaal foresees a substantial rise in circulation numbers from the current 43 lakh copies.

He said, “Generally Q1 in India for all the newspaper because of summer holidays is slightly down. So I am happy to inform you we are almost there and now next three quarters the numbers should improve.”

Addressing the digital aspect of the business, Agarwaal explained that the company's focus has shifted towards technology investment. While reducing advertising and promotional spending on digital platforms, they believe that providing high-quality content and innovative technology will attract and retain readers, leading to the desired results.

In today's trading session, DB Corp shares have surged by over 4 percent, contributing to a remarkable overall gain of more than 47 percent in the past month.