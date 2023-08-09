Data Patterns envisions strong FY24 with anticipated 35-40% revenue growth

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, S Rangarajan, the CMD of Data Patterns India, provided insights into the company's strategic vision for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), outlined ambitious revenue growth projections, strong order book, and the innovative avenues for investment.

Data Patterns India, which develops defence and aerospace electronic systems released its financial report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, revealing robust growth and impressive figures. The company's net sales for Q1FY24 reached an impressive Rs 89.69 crore, marking a remarkable increase of 31.17 percent from the Rs 68.38 crore reported in the corresponding period of June 2022.

The company also achieved a quarterly net profit of Rs 25.84 crore in June 2023, exhibiting a substantial growth of 81.17 percent compared to Rs 14.26 crore in June 2022. Additionally, the company's EBITDA for June 2023 stood at Rs 39.45 crore, marking a notable surge of 71.9 percent from the Rs 22.95 crore reported in June 2022.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, S Rangarajan, the CMD of Data Patterns India, provided insights into the company's strategic vision for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), outlined ambitious revenue growth projections, strong order book, and the innovative avenues for investment.

With an eye on the future, Rangarajan projected a robust revenue growth rate of 35-40 percent for FY24. This optimistic outlook underscores Data Patterns India's determination to capitalize on market opportunities and showcase its resilience in navigating the dynamic tech landscape. Furthermore, Rangarajan emphasized that the company's projected margin is set to be within the range of 39-40 percent, demonstrating a commitment to both growth and financial stability.

He said, "We retain 35-40 percent EBITDA and margins expected to do better than last year."

The company boasts an impressive order book value of Rs 1,050 crore. Rangarajan expressed his confidence in the company's ability to maintain this momentum, projecting that incoming orders would range between Rs 500-600 crore.

While talking about core business domains, Rangarajan highlighted radar, electronic warfare, and avionics areas as the main drivers of the company's operations. The focus on these specialised fields reflects the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and supplying vital solutions to industries.

Looking forward, Rangarajan shed light on Data Patterns' plans for utilising funds raised through qualified institutional placements (QIP). These funds are earmarked for critical product development initiatives. This strategic move showcases the company's dedication to nurturing innovation and maintaining its competitive edge.

For more details, watch the accompanying video