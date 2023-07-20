Dalmia Cement Q1 results | Net profit way below estimates, slumps 30 percent

The cement maker's Q1 revenue was more or less in line with expectations. Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd ended at Rs 2,021.55, down by Rs 17.50, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

Cement maker Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, on Thursday, July 20, reported a 29.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 144 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 205 crore, Dalmia Cement said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 245 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,624 crore, up 9.8 percent against Rs 3,302 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,680 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 4.1 percent to Rs 610 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 586 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 16.8 percent in the reporting quarter against 17.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat, said the company is in the middle of a strong demand environment on the back of a sustained push by the government on infrastructure and a robust real estate cycle already kicking in.

Though the company has a strong conviction in our ability to outperform the industry, this quarter has been a disappointment and against our expectations, he added.

Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement, said during the quarter gone by, the company has delivered a 12 percent year-on-year growth in cement volumes and seen further softening of fuel prices.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd ended at Rs 2,021.55, down by Rs 17.50, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.