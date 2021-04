Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at Rs 640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.

The company reported that revenue is up 32 percent and margins have also expanded. Further, the company has repaid gross debt of Rs 2,224 crore in FY21.

Puneet Dalmia, MD at Dalmia Bharat spoke to CNBC-TV18 and said the company's cement capacity will move to 37 million tonne via expansions.

“Current capacity is around 31 million tonne, we are in the process of executing another 5.50- 6 million tonne of capacity increase in terms of Murli and our grinding unit in Odisha so our total capacity should be around 37 million tonne.”

On earnings, Dalmia said, “First time we crossed Rs 10,000 crore in revenues, first time we have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in profit after tax (PAT) and our net debt to EBITDA is 0.04. We repaid Rs 2,200 crore in the whole year and Rs 850 crore this quarter. So overall in a tough year where we started with a lot of uncertainty our team has delivered a very strong set of numbers.”

On the demand situation, he said, “We need to be very flexible and adaptive in our planning and we have to have very localised strategies. When there is a start we came really supply materials to people and gain market share. I personally believe that volatility will create some weakness in demand in the short-term but eventually, it will pick up.”