Dabur Q4 Earnings Preview | Street expects revenue growth of 6%, margins may decline to 16%

FMCG major Dabur is scheduled to report its earnings for the final quarter of the 2022=23 fiscal on Thursday, May 4.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the revenue to grow by 6 percent to Rs 2,670 crore versus Rs 2,517.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA is likely to decline by 6 percent to Rs 425 crore as against Rs 453.6 crore on a year-on-year basis.
Margins for the March quarter are likely to decline to 16 percent, while domestic volumes are likely to remain flat.
New product performance of the company, rural demand, distribution expansion will be key parameters to watch out for. Also a large part of the revenue bump is likely to come on account of the Badshah Masala acquisition.
Also Read: Dabur says rural, urban demand falls short of full recovery, cites near-term consumption pressure
First Published: May 3, 2023 4:16 PM IST
