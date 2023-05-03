English
Dabur Q4 Earnings Preview | Street expects revenue growth of 6%, margins may decline to 16%

By Mangalam Maloo  May 3, 2023 4:16:38 PM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 6 percent at Rs 2,670 crore versus Rs 2,517.8 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA is likely to decline by 6 percent at Rs 425 crore against Rs 453.6 crore on a year on year basis.

FMCG major Dabur is scheduled to report its earnings for the final quarter of the 2022=23 fiscal on Thursday, May 4.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the revenue to grow by 6 percent to Rs 2,670 crore versus Rs 2,517.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA is likely to decline by 6 percent to Rs 425 crore as against Rs 453.6 crore on a year-on-year basis.
