Dabur Q4 Earnings Preview | Street expects revenue growth of 6%, margins may decline to 16%

FMCG major Dabur is scheduled to report its earnings for the final quarter of the 2022=23 fiscal on Thursday, May 4.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the revenue to grow by 6 percent to Rs 2,670 crore versus Rs 2,517.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA is likely to decline by 6 percent to Rs 425 crore as against Rs 453.6 crore on a year-on-year basis.