Dabur Q3 Earnings: Net profit up 2% at Rs 504 crore, meets street estimates

Dabur India on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 504 crore for the December quarter, in line with Street estimates. The FMCG major's quarterly net profit was up 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The company's revenue increased 7.8 percent on year to Rs 2,942 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted Dabur to post a net profit of Rs 501 crore and revenue of Rs 2,950 crore.

The company's domestic volume growth came in at two percent in the October-December period, as against analysts' estimate of 4-6 percent.

"The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 percent and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives," said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India.

"Despite these macro-economic headwinds, we remained focused on rolling our consumer-centric innovation that expanded our total addressable market, besides gaining market share across 100 percent of our product portfolio, which is unprecedented," he added.

Dabur India reported Rs 627.5 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for the three-month period, up 9.3 percent on year.

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 21.3 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year, from 21 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts had estimated Dabur's EBITDA at Rs 620 crore and EBITDA margin at 21 percent.

Dabur shares ended two percent higher at Rs 557.4 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement.