FMCG major Dabur India reported a 23.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 493.5 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to Rs 398.9 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was ahead of CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 470 crore.

Revenue during Q3FY21 increased 16 percent to Rs 2,728.8 crore as against Rs 2,353 crore, YoY, led by robust 18.1 percent volume growth.

Operating performance of the company during the quarter under review improved as EBITDA rose 16.5 percent to Rs 574.2 crore from Rs 492.9 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 10 bps to 21 percent from 20.9 percent.

“While competitive intensity remained high, we have successfully tapped the growth opportunities to deliver a strong performance during the quarter. Our focus on strengthening our core Healthcare portfolio with heavy investments behind our Power Brands, coupled with investment in expanding our rural footprint and enhancing our go-to-market approach, continues to serve us well. This has enabled us to grow ahead of categories and gain market share across our portfolio,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

The healthcare business reported a growth of 28 percent in Q3FY21. Within healthcare, the health supplements business reported a nearly 35 percent growth while the OTC business grew by 34 percent and the ayurvedic ethicals business reported a 23 percent growth during the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The oral care business grew by 28 percent and hair oils by around 12 percent. Dabur's foods business too marked a turnaround during the quarter with a 5 percent growth.

International business staged a smart recovery and reported a growth of 13.5 percent in INR terms and 14.1 percent in constant currency terms.

In another BSE filing, Dabur India informed that Lalit Malik resigned as CFO effective April 1, 2021 and Ankush Jain will be the new CFO.

At 3:15 pm, shares of Dabur India were trading 2.14 percent lower at Rs 516.30 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 1.28 percent loss on the benchmark Sensex.