Dabur India reported a net profit of Rs 482.9 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, a rise of 19.3 percent from Rs 403.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 441 crore.

Revenue from operations during Q2FY21 increased 13.7 percent to Rs 2,516 crore from Rs 2,212 crore, YoY. The company recorded a volume growth of 16.8 percent versus 5-7 percent growth estimated.

EBITDA rose 16.3 percent to Rs 569.4 crore from Rs 489.5 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 50 bps to 22.6 percent as against 22.1 percent, YoY.

"While COVID-19 continues to impact people around the world, Dabur India Ltd's strategic business transformation exercise to develop and implement aggressive growth strategies in the core business areas and successfully address the emerging challenges helped us deliver a healthy topline growth accompanied by an expansion in Margin," said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

"Our domestic Healthcare business reported a strong 49% growth, with the recent consumer-relevant innovations contributing to around 5-6% of our Revenue. Our International Business has also staged a smart recovery and reported a growth of 5.5% despite the key GCC market continuing to face macro-economic headwinds," he added.

The e-commerce business for Dabur grew by over 200 percent in Q2FY21 and today has a saliency of 6 percent as compared to 2.1 percent a year earlier.

The Health Supplements business for Dabur reported a 70.8 percent growth during the quarter. The Ayurvedic OTC range grew by over 56 percent while the Ayurvedic Ethicals business ended Q2 with an over 26 percent growth.

While the traditional Skin Care business continued to face headwinds, the strong demand for our newly launched Personal Hygiene products range helped the overall category end the quarter with an over 38 percent growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dabur's Oral Care sales was up over 24 percent with its flagship Dabur Red Paste reporting strong double-digit growth. The Shampoo business, on the back of strong demand for Vatika Shampoo, grew by nearly 18 percent in Q2.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share.

The Board of Directors also announced the appointment of Mukesh Hari Butani as an additional director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of Dabur India Ltd with effect from January 01, 2021, for a term of five years.

At 2:40 pm, the shares of Dabur India quoting Rs 513.55 apiece, up 1.46 percent on the BSE as against 1.18 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.