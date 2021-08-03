Dabur Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.4% to Rs 438 crore, beats estimates; Volume growth at 34.4%

Dabur India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 438.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, registering a growth of 28.4 percent as compared to Rs 341.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY22 rose 31.9 percent to Rs 2,611.5 crore from Rs 1,980 crore, YoY. Volume growth for the quarter was at 34.4 percent as against CNBC-TV18 analyst' poll estimates of 17-19 percent.

Dabur's India FMCG Business grew by 35.4 percent, with underlying volume growth of 34.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021-22.

“Riding on the strength of its strategic business transformation exercise, Dabur demonstrated renewed agility and resilience in the face of the second wave of COVID-19. We applied learnings from last year on streamlining the Supply Chain to ensure minimal disruption in supplies while firmly focusing on delivering volume-led profitable growth,” said Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 32.5 percent to Rs 552 crore from Rs 416.5 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 10 bps to 21.1 percent from 21 percent, YoY.

Dabur’s Q1 earnings beat CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates on all fronts.

The company's Food & Beverages business ended Q1, 2021-22 with an 80.4 percent surge.

"Healthcare business reported a strong 30 percent growth in Q1 with the Ayurvedic OTC business growing by over 52 percent, Ayurvedic Ethicals business reporting a growth of nearly 51 percent and the Health Supplements category ending the quarter with a 24.5 percent growth," Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Home & Personal Care business growth was at 26 percent. The Hair Care category was up nearly 39 percent during the quarter, while the Home Care business grew by over 30 percent and the Oral Care business by over 21 percent.

The Skin Care and Salon business (excluding Sanitisers) reported a 66% percent growth during the quarter, the company added.

Dabur's International Business reported a growth of over 34 percent in Constant Currency terms. The MENA business grew by nearly 49 percent, while the Egypt business was up 43 percent.

The SAARC business posted a growth of 41 percent during the quarter.

E-Commerce reported an over 100 percent growth and now contributes to 8.2 percent of the India FMG business, Dabur said.

"We continue to invest ahead of the curve in expanding our rural footprint. We have expanded our rural coverage by 16 percent, from 60,000 villages at the end of 2020-21 to 69,000 villages in Q1, 2021-21. We plan to further expand it by 33 percent to 80,000 villages over the next 2 years," Malhotra added.

At 2:20 pm, the shares of Dabur India were trading 2.39 percent higher at Rs 613.55 apiece on the BSE.