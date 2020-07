Dabur India reported a net 5.9 percent fall in net profit at Rs 341.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 crore as against Rs 363.1 crore in the same period last year. The profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 330 crore.

Revenue during the quarter declined 12.9 percent to Rs 1,980 crore from Rs 2,273.3 crore, YoY. Revenue was higher than estimates of Rs 1,975 crore.

Dabur's domestic volume in Q1FY21 fell at 9.7 percent versus expectations of 14-15 percent decline.

EBITDA fell 8.9 percent to Rs 416.6 crore from Rs 457.6 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 93 bps to 21.04 percent from 20.1 percent, year on year.

"Despite a challenging April, the quarter saw a nearly 7-fold growth in demand for Dabur Chyawanprash and an over 60% surge in demand for Dabur Honey. Dabur has significantly ramped up capacity with production now at near-normal levels and the business poised to deliver growth for the rest of the year," said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

Dabur Chyawanprash reported a growth of over 694 percent during the quarter, while Dabur Honitus grew by over 80 percent while Dabur Honey ended Q1 2020-21 with a growth of over 60 percent.

The quarter saw Dabur introduce a record number of new products and variants anchored on the consumer need for Health, Immunity and Hygiene.

The quarter saw our new products record sales of over Rs 100 crore.