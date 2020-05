Dabur India on Wednesday reported a sharp fall of 24 percent in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to Rs 281.17 crore as against Rs 370.43 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had estimated a profit of Rs 384 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 12.4 percent to Rs 1,865.36 crore versus Rs 2,128.19 crore. Revenue missed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 2,173 crore.

The company registered a domestic volume decline of 14.6 percent during the quarter as compared to volume growth of 4.3 percent.

The company said that during Q4FY20 there was an estimated impact (based on best judgment) of approx. Rs 360 crore on revenue and Rs 115 crore on Profit After Tax.

The company has incurred a one-time loss of Rs 20 crore in Q4FY20.

EBITDA during the quarter under review fell 23 percent to Rs 352.3 crore from Rs 457.2 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 260 bps to Rs 18.9 percent from 21.5 percent, on a year-on-year basis.

The consumer care business revenue declined to Rs 1,590.38 crore from Rs 1,788.56 crore while the segment's profit fell to Rs 366.58 crore from Rs 452.03 crore in the same period last year.

Food business revenue was reported at Rs 219.44 crore and the segment profit was Rs 23.64 crore.

"During Q1FY21, there is likely to be an estimated impact of Rs 400-450 crore on revenue and Rs 60-80 crore on Profit After Tax as per our assessment of the current situation," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The supply chain has been disrupted in view of lockdown since March 2020 and is gradually returning to normalcy based on state-wise regulations. The availability of transportation for raw materials, packing material, and finished products was an issue in view of the countrywide lockdown. However, the situation is improving gradually with states relaxing movement of goods," it added.

There is a strong demand for healthcare, hygiene, and essential products. However, the discretionary personal care and non-essential categories are slowly witnessing a recovery in demand.