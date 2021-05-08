  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

D-Mart Q4 results: Profit spikes 53% to Rs 414 crore

Updated : May 08, 2021 09:20:19 IST

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 271 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing to BSE.
Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 was up 18.47 percent to Rs 7,411.68 crore, against Rs 6,255.93 crore in the year-ago period.
D-Mart Q4 results: Profit spikes 53% to Rs 414 crore
Published : May 08, 2021 09:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement