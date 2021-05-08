D-Mart Q4 results: Profit spikes 53% to Rs 414 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the supermarket chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 53 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 414 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 271 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing to BSE.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 was up 18.47 percent to Rs 7,411.68 crore, against Rs 6,255.93 crore in the year-ago period. Avenue Supermarts' total expenses were at Rs 6,916.24 crore, up 16.09 percent as against Rs 5,957.53 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, Avenue Supermarts’ net profit was up 51.62 percent to Rs 434.95 crore, against Rs 286.87 crore of the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Its revenue from operations on a standalone basis during the quarter was at Rs 7,303.13 crore, up 17.92 percent in comparison to Rs 6,193.53 crore a year ago.

However, for the financial year 2020-21, Avenue Supermarts' net profit was down 15.5 percent at Rs 1,099.43 crore. It was Rs 1,300.98 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was down 2.92 percent to Rs 24,143.06 crore. It was Rs 24,870.20 crore in 2019-20.

The economy gradually opened after May 2020 and the second half of the year was progressing towards recovery.

"During 2020-21, we have seen a degrowth across our key financial parameters of revenue, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and PAT (profit after tax)," he said. The sales mix has also seen a shift towards grocery and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) products.

"Sales from general merchandise and apparel formed 22.90 percent of our total revenue for the year as compared to 27.31 percent in the previous year," Noronha said. This is a result of consumer preference of need-based essential goods shopping for a significant period during the year, reduced discretionary spending and significant restrictions on selling non-essentials during the early part of the year.