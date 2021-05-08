D-Mart Q4 results: Profit spikes 53% to Rs 414 crore Updated : May 08, 2021 09:20:19 IST The company had posted a net profit of Rs 271 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing to BSE. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 was up 18.47 percent to Rs 7,411.68 crore, against Rs 6,255.93 crore in the year-ago period. Published : May 08, 2021 09:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply