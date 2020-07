Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the D-Mart retail chain operator, on Saturday reported weak earnings on all fronts for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The company's consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 fell 87.59 percent to Rs 40.08 crore from Rs 323.06 crore in the same period last year.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined 33.21 percent to Rs 3,883.18 crore as against Rs 5,814.56 crore, YoY.

EBITDA fell 81.3 percent to Rs 111.8 crore from Rs 597.3 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 740 bps to 2.9 percent from 10.3 percent, YoY.

"Covid-19 continued to spread across the country. The ensuing restrictions have had a significant impact on our operational and financial performance in the quarter. Our revenue, EBIDTA and PAT for the quarter were significantly lower as compared to the same quarter last year," said Neville Noronha, CEO and Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts.

The company added two stores in Q1FY21.

"Discretionary consumption continues to be under pressure, especially in the Non-FMCG categories. This is impacting gross margins negatively. Store operations and duration of operation per day continue to remain inconsistent across cities due to strict lockdowns enforced by local authorities from time to time," the company said in an exchange filing.