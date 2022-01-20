Cyient Q3 Results: Revenue up 6.5% QoQ at Rs 1,184.4 crore; net profit up 14% o Rs 131.8 crore

Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, today reported a revenue of Rs 1,184.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the company said this was a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.5 percent from Rs 1,111.6 crore reported in the previous quarter. In dollar terms, the company reported a revenue of $157.9 million, up 5.2 percent QoQ from $150.1 million.

The results beat estimations, which pegged dollar revenue growth at 4.06 percent QoQ. The company earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew at 13.8% QoQ as against the estimated 12.9 percent.

According to the report, the company's reported a net profit of Rs 131.8 crore, up 13.84 percent QoQ from Rs 121.8 crore.

Also read:

The company also reported a 5.9 percent QoQ increase and 12.1% year-on-year increase in its constant currency revenue. The company also reported that its revenue from IT services stood at $129.1 million.

Encouraged by the results, the company increased its FY22 margin guidance from 250-300 basis points to 350 basis points and forecast a double-digit growth in services, in line with its earlier guidance. The company expects its In Design-Led Manufacturing to take q 15-20% hit due to supply-side challenges.

The company also said it granted 55,000 stock options to its associates. Further, the company, through postal ballot and electronic voting sought shareholders' approval for the appointment of Vivek Gour andMatangi Gowrishankar as Independent Directors for a second term, and announced the setting up of an Environment, Social and Governance Committee (ESG Committee) to focus on sustainability matters as required under the Companies Act, 2013.