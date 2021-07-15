Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Cyient Q1 PAT jumps 41.3% YoY to Rs 115 crore

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Cyient has reported a 41.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 115 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

    Cyient Q1 PAT jumps 41.3% YoY to Rs 115 crore
    Global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company Cyient on Thursday reported a 41.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 115 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
    The company’s group revenue stood at Rs 1,058.2 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.9 percent in US dollar terms and 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter de-growth.
    “This quarter has been challenging for many and I am grateful to all Cyientists for their resilience in tiding through the second wave. Our focus remains on being a trusted and innovative partner in our customers’ journey toward the next normal. Our strategic wins in communications, utilities, and transportation industries across engineering, geospatial, and digital technologies confirm that we are on the right path with our S3 strategy. We’re doubling down on our 30+ years of experience in delivering on innovative projects through CyientifIQ," said Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Dodla Dairy earnings: Pre-COVID price increase, lower procurement cost aided margin, says management

    Next Article

    Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q1 results: Profit rises 19.3% YoY to Rs 496.8 crore, misses estimates; declares dividend of Rs 10/share

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,039.75 50.30 5.08
    Larsen1,609.35 64.65 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.45 33.95 3.15
    Wipro575.90 14.20 2.53
    Hindalco401.45 9.80 2.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,040.00 50.50 5.10
    Larsen1,609.05 64.75 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.15 33.75 3.13
    HDFC Bank1,520.50 22.15 1.48
    UltraTechCement7,191.45 74.00 1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,039.75 50.30 5.08
    Larsen1,609.35 64.65 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.45 33.95 3.15
    Wipro575.90 14.20 2.53
    Hindalco401.45 9.80 2.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,040.00 50.50 5.10
    Larsen1,609.05 64.75 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.15 33.75 3.13
    HDFC Bank1,520.50 22.15 1.48
    UltraTechCement7,191.45 74.00 1.04

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5375-0.0450-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.0610-0.0620-0.07
    Pound-Rupee103.33700.15000.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6774-0.0007-0.10
    View More