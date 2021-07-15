Cyient Q1 PAT jumps 41.3% YoY to Rs 115 crore

Global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company Cyient on Thursday reported a 41.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 115 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company’s group revenue stood at Rs 1,058.2 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.9 percent in US dollar terms and 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter de-growth.

“This quarter has been challenging for many and I am grateful to all Cyientists for their resilience in tiding through the second wave. Our focus remains on being a trusted and innovative partner in our customers’ journey toward the next normal. Our strategic wins in communications, utilities, and transportation industries across engineering, geospatial, and digital technologies confirm that we are on the right path with our S3 strategy. We’re doubling down on our 30+ years of experience in delivering on innovative projects through CyientifIQ," said Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient.