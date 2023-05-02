Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsCSB Bank won't sacrifice growth for the sake of its net interest margins

CSB Bank won't sacrifice growth for the sake of its net interest margins

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   May 2, 2023 12:56 PM IST (Published)
Mini

For CSB Bank, deposit growth remains strong. This is a good sign for any bank, as deposits are a key source of funding for lending activities. A robust deposit base can help ensure that the bank has ample liquidity to support loan growth and other business initiatives.

earnings | May 2, 2023 12:56 PM IST
CSB Bank has thought of prioritising growth over net interest margin (NIM) and investing in key areas of the business, the bank seems to be positioning itself for long-term success. While opex (operational expenditure) may remain elevated for the time being, the bank's strong deposit growth and potential cost savings from the flattening G-Sec curve (Government Securities) could help offset these expenses in the future.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Pralay Mondal, MD and CEO of CSB Bank said that after the bank reported earnings for Q4FY23, he expects deposit growth to remain strong for the bank.
He said, “We will not sacrifice growth for NIM. We had a 30 percent growth in assets and a 21 percent growth in deposits. So, we are building a franchise and a few basis points here and there on NIM would not matter at the end of the day.”
Also Read | CSB Bank shares hit new 52-week high on 19% rise in Q4 profit
This is a bold stance, as many banks tend to prioritize margin overgrowth to maximize profitability. However, Mondal seems to believe that sustainable growth is the key to long-term success and that sacrificing it for short-term gains would be counterproductive.
Fortunately for CSB Bank, deposit growth remains strong. This is a good sign for any bank, as deposits are a key source of funding for lending activities. A robust deposit base can help ensure that the bank has ample liquidity to support loan growth and other business initiatives.
Mondal also commented on the G-Sec curve, which refers to the yield curve of government securities. He noted that the curve is flattening, which should lead to stabilization in the cost of funds. This is an important development for banks, as it means that they may be able to obtain funding at lower rates in the future.
Also Read | CSB Bank bets on further gold loan growth after healthy third quarter performance
However, Mondal did caution that opex would remain elevated for the foreseeable future. This is because the bank is investing in retail, small and medium enterprises (SME) products and transaction banking. These are all areas of the business that require significant investment in technology, infrastructure, and personnel. While these investments may weigh on the bank's profitability in the short term, they could pay off handsomely in the future if they result in sustainable growth.
Also Read | CSB Bank shares rise after 30% growth in advances and nearly 50% in gold loans
Shares of CSB Bank recorded a fresh 52-week high of Rs 297.2 per piece on BSE in Friday’s trade, as the private lender reported healthy growth in net profit and net interest income (NII) for the March quarter (Q4FY23).
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X