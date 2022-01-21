CSB Bank Q3 Results: Net profit at Rs 148.25 crore, up 25% QoQ; net NPAs decrease 46% yo Rs 199.76 crore

CSB Bank, in its quarterly earnings report on Friday, reported a total income of Rs 579.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against Rs 555.64 crore a quarter previously. The bank also reported a net profit of Rs 148.25 crore, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 25% from Rs 118.57 crore.

According to the report, the company had gross non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 388.95 crore, a 33.72 QoQ decrease, and net NPAs of Rs 199.74 crore, down a significant 46 percent QoQ.

The company further reported earnings per share of Rs 8.55 lakh (at a face value of Rs 10 per share), which was an increase of 25 percent QoQ, and paid-up equity capital of Rs 173.54 crore, the same as the previous quarter.