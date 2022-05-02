Crunchy quarter for Britannia as profit increases 5% to Rs 378 crore

Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported volume growth of 4 percent as against CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of 0-2 percent. The company registered an increase of 4.96 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 360.07 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing. The CNBC-TV18 polls had predicted a profit of Rs 355 crore for the quarter under review.

Varun Berry the Managing Director of the company said the operating profits grew by 10 percent and over a 24-month period by 23 percent.

Its total revenue from operations climbed 13.40 percent to Rs 3,550.45 crore during the quarter under review as against the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 3,430 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore.

Also Read

Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3,085.45 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. The company reported EBITDA at Rs 549.8 crore and EBITDA margin at 15.5 percent. The EBITDA stood at Rs 505.4 crore and the EBITDA margin stood at 16.1 percent a year ago.

The poll estimated an EBITDA of Rs 510 crore and an EBITDA margin of 14.9 percent.

Berry said the company continued to take price increases judiciously and remained aggressive on cost front. “Shall further take calibrated price increases and drive cost leadership to manage profitability,” he added.

On Monday, shares of Britannia Industries settled at Rs 3,264.60 on BSE, down 0.57 percent from the previous close.