CreditAccess Grameen Q4 net soars 86%, gross loan portfolio up 27%

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 29.7 percent in Q4. Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd ended at Rs 1,087.40, up by Rs 19.65, or 1.84 percent on the BSE.

Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen Ltd on Tuesday, May 16, reported an 86.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 296.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 159 crore.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 29.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 719.8 crore against Rs 554.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The total income increased by 29.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 824.5 crore to Rs 1,066.2 crore and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased by 36.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 368.8 crore to Rs 502.9 crore. The impairment of financial instruments declined by 30.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 151.0 crore to Rs 105.3 crore.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen, said the bank's gross loan portfolio grew by 26.7 percent YoY to Rs 21,031 crore at the end of March 2023. The bank added nearly 12.3 lakh new borrowers in FY23, resulting in a borrower base of 42.64 lakh.

"For FY24, we are sanguine to achieve a growth of 24-25 percent in the gross loan portfolio," CreditAccess Grameen said.