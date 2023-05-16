CreditAccess Grameen Q4 net soars 86%, gross loan portfolio up 27%

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 29.7 percent in Q4. Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd ended at Rs 1,087.40, up by Rs 19.65, or 1.84 percent on the BSE.

Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen Ltd on Tuesday, May 16, reported an 86.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 296.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 159 crore.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 29.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 719.8 crore against Rs 554.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.