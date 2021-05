Dixon Technologies posted its Q4FY21 earnings. Atul Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies, discussed the performance. "With the second wave of the pandemic, I am going to be very cautiously optimistic. One has to see how the situation evolves," he said.

"This time my sense is that the demand may be impacted as the nature of the infection this time has impacted the households much more," he added.

For this particular fiscal, he believes that almost 25-30 percent of revenues will come from global markets, particularly in the smartphone segment. "So the demand is very robust, there is no slackening there," he stated.

In terms of revenue guidance for FY22, he shared, "I am still very optimistic that the number of Rs 10,000 crore a month or so back, we still stand by that number. But let us wait and watch."

Under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the company has met the investment threshold target for phase 1. "We are confident that as far as the mobile business under the PLI scheme is concerned, we are going to cross the threshold. In our case, it is almost Rs 1,500 crore. We are confident that even on the upward ceiling of Rs 4,000 crore, we should be able to hit that number," he mentioned.

The company had targeted Rs 800 crore of revenues in April. "What we have hit was Rs 640 crore because there was a shutdown and the May revenues I am expecting it to be somewhere around Rs 550 crore. So there is an impact but let us wait and watch how it is going to pan out and how the demand recovery will take place," he said.

"Across the various verticals, my sense is that LED televisions are going to be doing fine. LED lighting products is relatively lower, which is going to recover faster. However, the washing machines sector has hit quite a bit and demand recovery not to be as buoyant as one would have liked it to be. Mobile phones – domestic demand is slacked but export continues to be buoyant. so it is a mix of things," Lall shared.