Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported 19 percent decline in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 948 crore due to COVID-19 crisis. The company had registered a profit of Rs 1,176 crore in January-March 2018-19, according to a company statement.

Total income in the latest quarter rose to Rs 7,232.83 crore from Rs 5,298.01 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The company has made a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore with regard to COVID-19, it said.

Due to coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the company lost 10 productive days in the quarter resulting in lower acquisition of nearly 1 million loan accounts and lower AUM of approximately Rs 4,500 crore, it said.

In accordance with the RBI guidelines relating to ''COVID-19 Regulatory Package'' dated March 27, 2020, the company has offered EMI moratorium to its customers based on requests as well as on a suo-moto basis, it said.