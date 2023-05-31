Margins of commodity films impact Cosmo First's Q4 earnings; CEO expects recovery in Q1

Pankaj Poddar, CEO of Cosmo First acknowledged that the growth of speciality films had been impacted in the last two quarters. Both the domestic market and exports to the United States and Europe experienced a decline.

Cosmo First's Q4 profits took a hit as margins of commodity films came under severe pressure in the quarter under review led by both the BOPP and BOPET segments.

Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo First said, “In the last quarter, the commodity films literally made losses at EBITDA level. However we feel that the worst is behind us and they should start showing some improvements in quarter one, though, they may take 2-3-4 more quarters before they come back to normal levels.”

“In terms of speciality films growth, if we really see the last two quarters, the exports to Europe were pretty badly impacted because of the overstocking situation and the war situation in Europe. That also is now getting stabilised a bit what we have seen in the recent months and that should also get better in the times to come.”

Poddar announced that the specialty chemicals division achieved an impressive growth rate of 75 percent in the fiscal year 2023.

Looking towards the future, Poddar revealed Cosmo First's intention to acquire an e-commerce business. “As far as the acquisition is concerned, we are about to close on one of the acquisitions in pet care space, the company that we intend to acquire is into online e-commerce business and we are on the verge of finalising that deal.”