Confident to end FY22 with revenue of Rs 800 crore: TD Power Systems

TD Power Systems reported its Q2FY22 earnings for the September-ended quarter. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nikhil Kumar, MD of the company discussed the quarter gone by as well as the business outlook.

He expects to end FY22 with revenue of Rs 800 crore.

“We will be ending the year FY22 on a consolidated basis at around Rs 800 crore and manufacturing revenues will be in the region between Rs 690 crore and Rs 700 crore,” he said.

"FY22 has been one of the best years for the company since its inception," he added.

The company has taken some price increases which will start kicking-in from Q4FY22 onwards.

“These price increases will more or less offset the raw material price increases that we have experienced. So we should see the margin expanding from Q4FY22 and it will go into full effect next year,” he said.

The company will be around 11-12 percent EBITDA for FY22.

"About 80 percent of the company’s business is non-coal oriented. From an export point of view, it is even larger," he noted.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

