Indoco Remedies is in focus on the back of their Q4 earnings. While the US and the API business were weak, Europe has done well this quarter. Further, the company's FY22 guidance also looks quite good. The company is confident of seeing growth in the Indian business too.

Aditi Kare Panandikar, MD of the company, spoke to CNBC-TV18. "US business this year has seen a huge revival. We have grown in our international business to the extent of 66 percent year-on-year basis. The quarter-on-quarter picture is because of the kind of product and business mix we have. We had more than 6 approvals this year, 7 new product launches in the US, so we do have this quarter-to-quarter kind of shift in how much gets supplied. There has been no dip in sales of any product, it is just a pattern of sale," she said.

"I don’t see much risk on the US business unless there is any major environmental factor which doesn’t allow us to supply but that is very slim," she added.

On India business, she said, "We have guided very aggressively on the India business growing and it is largely because we are 10 percent down and there is a base effect which we have to catch up on. There are early signs of the COVID basket doing exceedingly well both products used for treatment as well as prevention of COVID. I am very confident India business will do over 30 percent this year."

On warning letter for the Goa plant, she said, “We have written to the regulators. It has been more than six months since we are requesting them to come down."