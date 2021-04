Tata Elxsi's fourth-quarter earnings came ahead of analyst estimates, with margins at a multi-quarter high, and up 230 bps quarter on quarter. Quarterly revenue was up 8.5 percent sequentially.

“Going forward there is a little bit of uncertainty with this second wave of COVID and so on but based on the order booking and the deals that we have won we are pretty confident that we will have another good year this financial year,” Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO, Tata Elxsi told CNBC-TV18.

He attributed deal wins to the steady uptick in revenues.

On margins Raghavan said, “These are uncertain times and margins are definitely high and again the reasons are the same, we have managed to move lot more work offshore, less visa expenses, less travel, and longer-term projects, more sustainable projects so a combination of all these have helped us improve our margins.”

“But when the economy opens up, post-COVID and things are looking better, then some of these expenses will come back and so to expect that we will be able to maintain these margin levels is unreasonable,” he said.