Confident of 15% revenue growth in FY22; EXIM not seeing traction: CONCOR

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), on Thursday, reported its Q3 earnings. To discuss the company’s performance and its outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to V Kalyana Rama, MD and Chairman of CONCOR. Rama is confident of achieving 15 percent revenue growth in FY22. He explained that while the overall demand is looking good, the export-import (EXIM) vertical is not seeing much traction.

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), on Thursday, reported a 24.46 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.35 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 225.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,994.18 crore, from Rs 1,842.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Rama mentioned that the overall demand looks good, however the export-import (EXIM) vertical has not seen much traction. Looking ahead, he is confident of volumes going up further. Additionally, he expects growth of 5-10 million tonne in domestic business.

He said, “Demand is good but EXIM – still not that much demand has picked up. The growth is not there in EXIM, but domestically, there is a good demand. We are sure that domestic volumes will further go up.”

“We are expecting very good volumes in domestic business, the only thing is that we will be now making our infrastructure, particularly the rolling stock and the containers ready for this big growth. The expected growth is anywhere between 5 to 10 billion tonne in domestic,” he said.

He added that the company is looking to add more rakes over the next few quarters.

“This year, we already added around 18 rakes till now and further we will be adding some 20-25 rakes in this year and we will be continuously adding further rakes next year also,” he mentioned.

On revenue guidance, Rama is holding on to the 15 percent figure for FY22.

“As of now we will keep our guidance at 15 percent and let us see how the things work out in this quarter,” he said.

On margin, he expects it to remain at current levels. "Overall margins, we will maintain. Overall, the operating margin also improved to almost 31.77 percent compared to the earlier margin. So there is an increase in margins. I don't think there is a dip in margins,” he noted.

He explained that the company will be looking at opportunities in double-stacking. He said, “We increased our double stack operations as I said, because of two hubs and we will be adding domestic business into double stacking; that increases the opportunity and the possibility of doing more double stacking.”

(With PTI inputs)