Concor Q2 results: Net profit jumps 41.2% to Rs 264 crore, declares Rs 4 interim dividend

State-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 41.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 264 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 187 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Concor said in a filing to BSE. Its revenue from operations rose by 21.4 percent to Rs 1,823.9 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,502.7 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 49.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 338.2 crore against Rs 226.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. The board of the company has declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2021- 22 of Rs 4 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each.

The company registered earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 18.5 percent during this quarter as against 15.1 percent during the quarter ended September 2020.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Concor ended at Rs 664.70, down by Rs 9.45, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.