Concor Q2 FY22: Could grow faster if container issue resolved, says CMD

State-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Thursday reported a 41.25 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 248.29 crore for Q2FY22. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 175.77 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income in Q2FY22 increased to Rs 1,900 crore, from Rs 1,573.97 crore a year ago. Its expenses stood at Rs 1,564.90 crore compared to Rs 1,339 crore.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, V Kalyana Rama, CMD of Container Corporation of India said more than 15 percent volume growth can be achieved if the economy picks up and the container shortage issue is resolved.

"If the economy picks up in the next quarter, then volume growth can be more than 15 percent but at this moment 15 percent is achievable. If the container shortage is not there and exports pick up, then definitely the growth can be more also."

He expects margins to be around 20 percent this year.

“As of date, we have got 33 percent growth in topline in H1FY22 but in H2FY22 the base increases. Last year also, we did well, so overall we will increase our guidance to 15 percent. But if you ask me if the number can be bettered or not, then there is every chance that it can be better than 15 percent in the topline. As far as margin is concerned, we may be maintaining it somewhere around 20 percent this year.”

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into port management, air cargo complexes, and establishing cold chains.

With inputs from PTI