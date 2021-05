Laxmi Organic reported good Q4 numbers. Harshvardhan Goenka, ED, Strategy & Business Development at the company spoke to CNBC-TV18 to talk about the performance in the quarter gone by and what is the outlook going ahead in the current situation.

On lockdown and its impact on business, Goenka said, “We see robust demand from pharma and agro. Pharma companies their all factories are running flat out just to ensure that we get our medicinal supplies. However, the other industries such as colours, pigments and dyes they have sort of a soft approach given that they are the ones who are not classified always as essential and state-wise restrictions tend to be localised.”

On margins, he said, “Our quarter-on-quarter has been a lot more robust than we had imagined so we have grown our revenues by 37 percent and our EBITDA is grown over 100 percent in the last quarter. Impact of raw materials on margins, global commodities which feed our plants have definitely gone up. But we have been able to pass these on to our end customers as all our peers have seen this rise across and that is reflected in our profit after tax (PAT) that we have posted which is almost Rs 122 crore, a 56 percent increase year-on-year.”

He added, “We believe that today we are at about a 13 percent EBITDA margin as a company, we want to be north of 15 percent where we see most of our peers.