DCB Bank is higher in trade despite its weak Q4 results.

Murali M Natrajan, the MD and CEO of the bank spoke to CNBC-TV18 to give the fine print and outlook going ahead.

On collections, Natrajan said, “Once the moratorium ended from there step by step collection efficiency have been improving steadily. In fact, in the month of March, it was just a shade or two below what it was prior to the COVID times. So, March in fact was really good and we ended quite strongly. However, from April 10, there has been a fair amount of disruptions necessitated by this second wave which has been pretty severe on us. Hence, there has been some drop in the collection efficiency.”

On slippages, he said, “If you look at the full year slippage in a difficult year our gross slippages was very similar to what it was in the previous year. It means that we have been able to do a pretty decent job in terms of managing our portfolio.”

“We are focused on the self-employed segment. It has been impacted by the first wave and probably it will also get impacted by the second wave. But as businesses come back to some level of normalcy, customers start to repay," he added.

On deposit growth, he said, “We have reported 19 percent growth in the retail deposit that is pretty aggressive. There is no reason for us to grow overall deposit when I am changing the complete profile of our deposit.”