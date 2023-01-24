Colgate Q3 Results: Earnings fail to beat Street estimates, net profit declines 3.6%

A poll by CNBC-TV18, expected the net profit at Rs 265 crore. Colgate reported a profit of Rs 252.3 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive reported its December quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 24. The company failed to beat street expectations and all metrics came below estimates.

Colgate reported a profit of Rs 243.2 crore for the quarter ender review, 8.2 percent below estimates. A poll by CNBC-TV18, expected the net profit at Rs 265 crore. Colgate reported a profit of Rs 252.3 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

The company's revenue from operation came Rs 130.1 crore against, Rs 139.8 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 128.5 crore in the year-ago period.