English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

Colgate Q3 Results: Earnings fail to beat Street estimates, net profit declines 3.6%

Colgate Q3 Results: Earnings fail to beat Street estimates, net profit declines 3.6%

Colgate Q3 Results: Earnings fail to beat Street estimates, net profit declines 3.6%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jan 24, 2023 2:20:53 PM IST (Updated)

A poll by CNBC-TV18, expected the net profit at Rs 265 crore. Colgate reported a profit of Rs 252.3 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive reported its December quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 24. The company failed to beat street expectations and all metrics came below estimates.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Colgate reported a profit of Rs 243.2 crore for the quarter ender review, 8.2 percent below estimates. A poll by CNBC-TV18, expected the net profit at Rs 265 crore. Colgate reported a profit of Rs 252.3 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
The company's revenue from operation came Rs 130.1 crore against, Rs 139.8 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 128.5 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published: Jan 24, 2023 2:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Colgate

Next Article

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Result: Earnings beat estimates, margin above 9% for second straight quarter

X