Colgate Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 15% revenue growth

Colgate will report its Q1 results on July 29. CNBC-TV18 poll expects Colgate to report good earnings.

In the same period last year was a low base and also the previous quarter the company reported good numbers and the street expects that momentum to continue.

The company also did go ahead and take some price hikes so that will aid their numbers. The stock is reflecting near its all-time high trading at around 41 times FY23 earnings.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects 15 percent growth on revenues at nearly Rs 1,200 crore out there. Expect EBITDA to grow a tad higher at 18.50 percent, which means there is a margin expansion of almost one percentage point and the net profit also grows nearly 22.50 percent.

The company cease to give volume or market share data. But any indicator of qualitative commentary coming on that would be extremely important.

The street, however, is working with a volume growth of anywhere between 9 percent and 11 percent along with realisation growth of 4 to 5 percent.