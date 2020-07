Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 17.2 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 198.2 crore as against Rs 169.11 crore in the year-ago quarter. The net profit beat CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of Rs 173 crore.

Revenue during the June quarter fell 4.1 percent to Rs 1,040.6 crore from Rs 1,048.9 crore, YoY. However, the revenue was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of Rs 986 crore.

Overall volumes declined 7 percent versus estimates of 10-11 percent decline. Toothpaste volumes decline between 3-4 percent in Q1FY21.

Operating performance during Q1FY21 was also better than Street estimates. EBITDA rose 2.7 percent to Rs 308 crore from Rs 299.8 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 200 bps to 29.6 percent from 27.6 percent, YoY.

"Brand penetration remained strong signaling the continued trust and faith consumers have with our brand," said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

The toothbrush category, being more discretionary in nature, did impact overall results, he added.

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive reacted positively to the earnings and was trading 2.41 percent higher at Rs 1,425.10 at 1:15 pm, on the BSE.