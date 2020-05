Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday reported a 3.3 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to Rs 204.1 crore as against Rs 197.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net profit of the company beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 196 crore.

Revenue during Q4FY20 declined 7.2 percent to Rs 1,070.4 crore from Rs 1,153.8 crore YoY. The CNBC-TV18 poll estimated revenue of Rs 1,135 crore. Volumes of the company declined 8 percent versus estimates of 3-4 percent decline due to COVID-19 situation.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15.5 percent to Rs 262.1 crore from 310.3 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 240 bps to 24.5 percent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to think, operate and behave differently. The lockdown did have an impact on our business, as seen in our results. But the health and well being of our consumers, customers, business partners and employees have always been our utmost priority. This has only heightened in these uncertain times,” said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

The company also declared a dividend of Rs 16 per share.