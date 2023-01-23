Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview | Volume growth may stay flat, ad spends key

According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the company will report a low single digit rise in revenue while EBITDA is also expected to register a low single digit growth sequentially.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off
Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the company will report a low-single-digit rise in revenue while EBITDA or operating profit is also expected to register a low single digit growth compared to last year.
Colgate-Palmolive's domestic volume growth for the quarter under review is seen between 0-1 percent, as per estimates. The company's gross margins are likely to improve sequentially.
During the quarter, the company undertook a price hike of 4 percent. Another factor that needs to be watch out for is the company's ad spends during the quarter.
Prabha Narasimhan took over as managing director and chief executive officer of the oral care company on September 1. Narasimhan told CNBC-TV18
that the key goal for the company is to drive performance and keep up with the environmental changes. She said Colgate-Palmolive (India) is the highest-penetrated brand in the country.
Narasimhan mapped out a four-point strategy including leading toothpaste category growth, premiumisation through science and innovation, leading the category growth in toothbrush and devices and building a personal care range.
Earlier, Marico’s quarterly report suggested that the FMCG sector is poised for a big recovery in 2023 amid easing of inflationary pressure is easing and positive factors that are likely to boost the consumption demand.
The report further highlighted triggers for rural recovery, which will also boost the FMCG sector, including easing of commodity inflation, higher crop realizations, ongoing government interventions and likely stimulus in the Union Budget.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 1,489.15. The stock is 12 percent off its recent highs and is trading at 34 times financial year 2024 earnings.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 2:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!