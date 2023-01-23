Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview | Volume growth may stay flat, ad spends key

According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the company will report a low single digit rise in revenue while EBITDA is also expected to register a low single digit growth sequentially.

Consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive is set to report its December quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 24. Overall, the street is expecting a soft quarter for the packaged consumer goods company.

Colgate-Palmolive's domestic volume growth for the quarter under review is seen between 0-1 percent, as per estimates. The company's gross margins are likely to improve sequentially.

During the quarter, the company undertook a price hike of 4 percent. Another factor that needs to be watch out for is the company's ad spends during the quarter.

Prabha Narasimhan took over as managing director and chief executive officer of the oral care company on September 1. Narasimhan told CNBC-TV18

that the key goal for the company is to drive performance and keep up with the environmental changes. She said Colgate-Palmolive (India) is the highest-penetrated brand in the country.

Narasimhan mapped out a four-point strategy including leading toothpaste category growth, premiumisation through science and innovation, leading the category growth in toothbrush and devices and building a personal care range.

Earlier, Marico’s quarterly report suggested that the FMCG sector is poised for a big recovery in 2023 amid easing of inflationary pressure is easing and positive factors that are likely to boost the consumption demand.

The report further highlighted triggers for rural recovery, which will also boost the FMCG sector, including easing of commodity inflation, higher crop realizations, ongoing government interventions and likely stimulus in the Union Budget.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 1,489.15. The stock is 12 percent off its recent highs and is trading at 34 times financial year 2024 earnings.