Colgate Palmolive Q3 earnings miss estimates, net profit up 3.6%, volume growth at 2.3%
Updated : January 30, 2020 03:09 PM IST
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 192.1 crore.
Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased 4.4 percent to Rs 1,147 crore from Rs 1,099.4 crore, YoY.
