Colgate Palmolive Q3 earnings miss estimates, net profit up 3.6%, volume growth at 2.3%

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India on Thursday reported a 3.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 199.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 192.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 205 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased 4.4 percent to Rs 1,147 crore from Rs 1,099.4 crore, YoY. Topline also missed estimates of Rs 1,154 crore.

The company’s volume growth was at 2.3 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 4-5 percent.

EBITDA grew marginally by 0.6 percent YoY to Rs 315.9 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 110 bps to 27.5 percent in Q3FY20 as compared to 28.6 percent in the same period last year.

"The current quarter continued to witness demand moderation and soft consumer sentiments. The Company reported a net sales growth of 4.1 percent despite category headwinds in both rural and urban," said Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd in a regulatory filing.