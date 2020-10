Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 12.4 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 274.2 crore as against Rs 244 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 250 crore.

The company's revenue increased by 5.3 percent to Rs 1,286 crore from Rs 1,221.8 crore, YoY. Domestic net sales for the quarter reported 7.1 percent growth.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2FY21 rose 26.6 percent to Rs 409 crore from Rs 323 crore while margin expanded by 540 bps to 31.8 percent as against 26.4 percent the same period last year.

"Our resilience and disciplined approach to managing all revenue and cost drivers, despite all the uncertainties and challenges around us drove improvements in key financial metrics with gross margins and EBITDA at 67.9 percent and 32 percent respectively," said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India).

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2020-21.

