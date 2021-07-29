Home

    Colgate Palmolive Q1 results: Net profit rises 17.7% to Rs 233 crore; revenue up 12% YoY

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Colgate Palmolive's revenue from operations during the quarter rose 12 percent to Rs 1,166 crore from Rs 1,041 crore, YoY.

    Colgate Palmolive (India) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 233.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, registering a growth of 17.7 percent as against Rs 198.2 crore in the same quarter last year.
    The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter rose 12 percent to Rs 1,166 crore from Rs 1,041 crore, YoY.
    “Despite the challenging external circumstances we are pleased with our sustained growth momentum across all categories. Our disciplined approach to executing against our strategic initiatives was a key driver to deliver strong results,” said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India).
    At the operating level, EBITDA or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in Q1FY22 increased 15.2 percent to Rs 355 crore from Rs 308.4 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 90 bps to 30.5 percent from 29.6 percent, YoY.
    The company’s bottomline, topline and EBITDA were in line with CNBC-TV18 analyst’s poll estimates, while the margin was slightly higher.
    At 1:10 pm, the shares of Colgate Palmolive (India) were trading 3.50 percent lower at Rs 1,729.40 apiece on the BSE.
