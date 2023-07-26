Colgate India Q1 net profit rises 13%, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd ended at Rs 1,877.30, down by Rs 20.30, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday, July 26, reported a 13.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 273.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Colgate-Palmolive India posted a net profit of Rs 209.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 250 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,323.7 crore during the period under review, up 10.6 percent against Rs 1,196.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,275 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 28.4 percent to Rs 418.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 325.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin stood at 31.6 percent in the reporting quarter against 27.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company reported net sales growth of 10.8 percent over the same quarter of the previous year aggregating to Rs 1,314.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and CEO said, "While the domestic sales grew at 12.3 percent compared to the same quarter of last year, toothpaste sales recorded a high double digits growth. We are also seeing early signs of recovery in rural markets and remain optimistic about continued improvement."

