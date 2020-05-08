  • SENSEX
Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Updated : May 08, 2020 09:26 AM IST

It remains confident that its strong business mix, balance sheet and liquidity will help the company weather the COVID-19 storm.
In 2020, the company plans to continue investments in developing digital skills, build out commercial team, and correct the employee pyramid by onboarding about 20,000 entry-level hires.
Cognizant follows January-December as financial year. Its net profit was at USD 441 million in the March 2019 quarter.
