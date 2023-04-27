Coforge to distribute Apple Ipads to 21,000 employees as it crosses $1 billion in annual revenue

Despite its exposure to regional US banks and the ongoing banking crisis, the company's banking, financial services and insurance vertical did not suffer. According to a statement issued earlier, the company's exposure is limited and the crisis is not affecting its performance.

Having reached the $1 billion revenue milestone in its Q4 earnings, IT solutions company Coforge has announced it will give an Apple iPad to each of its 21,000+ employees.

The number of billable employees at Coforge, excluding sales and marketing personnel, was 21,815 as of March 31. According to a press release by the company they have set aside Rs 80.3 crore for the purpose.

"We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential US $ growth of 5 per cent. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the US $1 billion revenue mark. Our performance heading in to FY24 sets up well to deliver robust growth". said Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh in a statement.

Coforge earnings

Coforge's Q4FY23 net profit declined 48.08 percent to Rs 116.7 crore from Rs 224.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The reason for the decline was largely due to a one-off expense of Rs 52.3 crore it incurred as part of its curtailed fundraising bid which was approved in 2021.

During the period, its revenue went up Rs 2,170 crore rising 24.5 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

Despite its exposure to regional US banks and the ongoing banking crisis, the company's banking, financial services and insurance vertical did not suffer.

According to a statement issued earlier, the company's exposure is limited and the crisis is not affecting its performance.

Further the IT company forecast an increase in gross margin of around 50 basis points (bps) and annual revenue growth of 13 percent to 16 percent.

Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share on May 9, according to the company's board, mentioned the press release.

Shares of Coforge are trading at Rs 4,006 up 1.48 percent from the previous close on the BSE.