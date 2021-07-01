Home

    • Coffee Day Enterprises Q4FY21: Revenue drops 69% to Rs 165 cr; net loss at Rs 272 cr

    Coffee Day Enterprises Q4FY21: Revenue drops 69% to Rs 165 cr; net loss at Rs 272 cr

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 272.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 554.80 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.

    Coffee Day Enterprises Q4FY21: Revenue drops 69% to Rs 165 cr; net loss at Rs 272 cr
    Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 272.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 554.80 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.
    CDEL's revenue from operations dropped 69 percent to Rs 165.16 crore as against Rs 533.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. According to CDEL, profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY21 includes Rs 151 core loss on account of market valuation of its holding of equity shares in Sical Logistics CDEL said COVID-19 is "significantly" impacting the business operations of the group by way of interruption of the supply chain, closure of hospitality service and travel ban during the lockdown.
    Its total expenses were at Rs 378.52 crore, down 70.3 percent from Rs 1,273.46 crore earlier. Revenue from coffee and related business fell 61.4 percent to Rs 141.05 crore, as against Rs 365.33 crore. Revenue from hospitality services rose 39.79 percent to Rs 10.68 crore compared to Rs 7.64 crore earlier. For the full fiscal 2020-21, CDEL reported a net loss of Rs 652.10 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,848.51 crore in the previous year.
    Revenue from operations declined 66.6 percent to Rs 853.42 crore from Rs 2,552.44 crore in FY20. "...PAT for FY20 includes exceptional gain amounting to Rs 1,828 crore primarily on account of equity stake held in Mindtree and gain amounting to Rs 1,190 crore on account of sale of Global Village Property held by Tanglin Developments," it added.
    Besides, PAT of FY21 includes an exceptional gain of Rs 151 crore on sales of way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd to Sriam Credit. Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 40.25 on BSE, down 2.78 percent from its previous close.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    M&M795.65 17.95 2.31
    Bajaj Auto4,222.70 88.85 2.15
    Tata Motors344.50 4.90 1.44
    Eicher Motors2,701.00 29.85 1.12
    Hero Motocorp2,930.95 28.35 0.98
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
